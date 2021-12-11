Rhythmic Intro
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
7.1Kexports
Kick off your video with an energetic, minimalist opener that lands big ideas fast. This template features bold titles across multiple scenes, smooth line-wipe transitions, subtle particle texture, and a crisp centered logo finale with space for a tagline. Clean tints, parallax motion, and rhythmic text effects deliver a modern stomp vibe that fits promos, intros, and end cards alike. Easily customize fonts, colors, and media to match your brand and set the tone in seconds.
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