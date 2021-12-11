Simple Shape Logo

Give your brand a crisp entrance with a minimal, flat-design logo animation. Clean geometric motion morphs from square to circle as concentric rings and dotted accents build around your mark. Drop in your logo and tagline, choose a color palette, and you’re ready with a polished intro or outro. Smooth, energetic pacing keeps the message front and center for videos, social content, and presentations. Perfect for modern brands that want a colorful ident without clutter, this template blends clarity, style, and speed to make your logo unforgettable.