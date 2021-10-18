Unique Opener
00:24 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
4.2Kexports
Create a high-energy promo with a stylish retro twist. This template blends bold kinetic titles, VHS overlays, warped grids, torn-paper edges and light leaks for a modern analog feel. Drop in your photos or clips, edit the headlines, and end with a clean logo reveal. Ideal for brand intros, ads, highlights and fast social promos. Flexible color gradients, grain, and RGB split effects give your visuals a trendy glitch aesthetic while keeping text clear and impactful. Customize fonts, media and colors to match your identity and export a ready-to-share opener in minutes.
Reviews (1)
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Best of any_motion
by elmarjimohcine
video making
first of all i had some issues while trying to review my video, but thanks to your customer support i got instant help. and after i check my preview that satisfy what i want i decided to start with one month unlimited subscription. everything is amazin