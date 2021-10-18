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Unique Opener - Original - Poster image

Unique Opener

00:24 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Glitch
Promo
Intro
Analog
Slideshow
4.2Kexports
rating
Create a high-energy promo with a stylish retro twist. This template blends bold kinetic titles, VHS overlays, warped grids, torn-paper edges and light leaks for a modern analog feel. Drop in your photos or clips, edit the headlines, and end with a clean logo reveal. Ideal for brand intros, ads, highlights and fast social promos. Flexible color gradients, grain, and RGB split effects give your visuals a trendy glitch aesthetic while keeping text clear and impactful. Customize fonts, media and colors to match your identity and export a ready-to-share opener in minutes.
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by elmarjimohcine
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first of all i had some issues while trying to review my video, but thanks to your customer support i got instant help. and after i check my preview that satisfy what i want i decided to start with one month unlimited subscription. everything is amazin
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us