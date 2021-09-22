Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Look Sale - Orignal - Poster image

Urban Look Sale

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Urban
Grunge
Bold
Slideshow
2.3Kexports
rating
Launch a gritty, street-ready promo with bold type, ripped paper textures, and dynamic tile transitions. This urban design pairs crinkled plastic overlays, warped grids, tape accents, and barcode details for an authentic retail edge. Drop in your media across multiple scenes, tweak colors, and punch up headlines with scribble highlights and icons. Ideal for sales, product drops, lookbooks, and social ads, it delivers fast pacing and a modern grunge aesthetic that grabs attention instantly.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
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Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Sell Your Templates
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