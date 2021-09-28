Urban Style Opener

Build a striking opener or promo with bold kinetic typography, warped grids, torn‑edge media frames and stylish light‑leak overlays. This energetic template blends crisp geometric layouts with subtle VHS/scanline texture and glitch accents for a modern urban vibe. Easily swap media, edit multiple headlines, tweak colors, and finish with a clean logo scene. Perfect for events, brand intros, social promos and fast-paced highlight reels.