Urban Style Opener
00:27 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 13 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
21.9Kexports
Build a striking opener or promo with bold kinetic typography, warped grids, torn‑edge media frames and stylish light‑leak overlays. This energetic template blends crisp geometric layouts with subtle VHS/scanline texture and glitch accents for a modern urban vibe. Easily swap media, edit multiple headlines, tweak colors, and finish with a clean logo scene. Perfect for events, brand intros, social promos and fast-paced highlight reels.
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