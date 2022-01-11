Glitch Opener VHS

Bring nostalgic vibes to your project with a retro VHS glitch opener. This template blends analog tape overlays, scanlines, film grain and bold glitch transitions to showcase your media and headlines, finishing with a clean logo reveal. Ideal for promos, intros and slideshow reels that channel the 80s/90s camcorder aesthetic. Customize text, replace media, adjust colors and export a polished video in minutes. Whether you’re teasing a throwback campaign or elevating lifestyle content, this analog-inspired design delivers character, energy and unmistakable tape-era charm.