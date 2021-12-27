Glitch Slideshow

Launch a fast, glitch‑driven slideshow that fuses retro CRT texture with modern digital flair. Bold center titles, RGB split effects, scanlines and film grain energize each photo scene, while slice and line wipes keep momentum high. Ideal for promos, presentations and channel openers, this template is fully customizable—swap photos, adjust colors, pick your font, and tailor the pacing to your brand. Achieve an eye‑catching, digital‑retro aesthetic in minutes and keep viewers engaged from the first frame to the last.