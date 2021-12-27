Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glitch Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Glitch Slideshow

00:19 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 images · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Glitch
Glitch artifacts
Glitch effects
RGB split
6.4Kexports
rating
Launch a fast, glitch‑driven slideshow that fuses retro CRT texture with modern digital flair. Bold center titles, RGB split effects, scanlines and film grain energize each photo scene, while slice and line wipes keep momentum high. Ideal for promos, presentations and channel openers, this template is fully customizable—swap photos, adjust colors, pick your font, and tailor the pacing to your brand. Achieve an eye‑catching, digital‑retro aesthetic in minutes and keep viewers engaged from the first frame to the last.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us