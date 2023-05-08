Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glitch Urban Opener - Original - Poster image

Glitch Urban Opener

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Glitch
Promo
Intro
Digital
Glitch artifacts
7.6Kexports
rating
Bring gritty energy to your brand with a dark, glitch-driven opener. This urban promo template mixes split-screen layouts, HUD details, RGB split and film grain for a high-impact title sequence that ends with a bold logo reveal. Customize colors, fonts, text, media and your logo to fit tech, fashion, music or sports content. The fast pacing, digital UI accents and slice transitions deliver a modern, cyber‑tinged feel that stands out in feeds and intros.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us