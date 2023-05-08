Glitch Urban Opener

Bring gritty energy to your brand with a dark, glitch-driven opener. This urban promo template mixes split-screen layouts, HUD details, RGB split and film grain for a high-impact title sequence that ends with a bold logo reveal. Customize colors, fonts, text, media and your logo to fit tech, fashion, music or sports content. The fast pacing, digital UI accents and slice transitions deliver a modern, cyber‑tinged feel that stands out in feeds and intros.