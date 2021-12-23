Punks Not Dead

Create a punchy grunge opener packed with attitude. This template blends torn-paper transitions, crumpled newsprint, paint splatters, and bold titles to deliver a raw, urban look. Drop in your clips, tweak the colors to match your palette, and finish with a striking logo reveal. Ideal for teasers, intros, and fast-paced promos where texture and energy matter. The gritty overlays, hand-drawn marks, and diagonal slashes give every scene a fierce, DIY edge. Make your brand unforgettable with a high-impact title sequence that looks custom-built for underground culture.