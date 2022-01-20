Rhythm Intro
00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
5.4Kexports
Make a bold entrance with this kinetic black-and-white opener. Strong, modern typography drives every scene as wavy stripes, grids, spheres and clean geometric lines create rhythm and momentum. Drop in your own media, update the headlines and finish with a crisp logo reveal. Perfect for intros, promos, title sequences and outros, this minimalist, stomp-inspired design keeps focus on your message while delivering high-impact motion graphics in seconds.