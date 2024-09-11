en
Urban Grunge Slideshow

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
Landscape
Kinetic Typography
Urban
Stomp
Distortion
Grungy
Titles
Full HD
More details
Urban Grunge Slideshow - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:18
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
arkadixcore profile image
Created by arkadixcore
7exports
18 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
8videos
1image
5texts
3fonts
1audio
Create a dynamic narrative with our Urban Grunge Slideshow template, where grunge meets elegance in a symphony of images and videos. Perfect for any platform, this noise-filled, fast-paced slideshow will keep viewers glued to the screen. Tailor every element, from fonts to colors, and broadcast your message with a boldness that's uniquely yours.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of arkadixcore
Dynamic Opener Original theme video
Dynamic Opener
Edit
By Besed
29s
21
46
13
Dynamic Opener is an unique and well-timed title edit template
Trendy Dynamic Urban Media Opener Slideshow Original theme video
Trendy Dynamic Urban Media Opener Slideshow
Edit
By Balalaika
22s
25
55
18
Trendy Dynamic Urban Media Opener Slideshow this is urban energy and a modern template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing dynamic opener. This template contains 20 placeholders, 33 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for short urban intros, dynamic openers, urban videos, lifestyle videos, sport promo, fashion videos, modern slideshow, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Available in 4K resolution.
Modern Opener Original theme video
Modern Opener
Edit
By MR.Alex
22s
24
40
14
Modern Opener
Fashion Opener Original theme video
Fashion Opener
Edit
By MR.Alex
17s
24
27
8
Modern Fashion Opener
Urban Media Opener Original theme video
Urban Media Opener
Edit
By Balalaika
23s
25
61
18
Urban Media Opener is a new urban modern template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing dynamic opener. This template contains 24 placeholders, 36 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for short urban videos, lifestyle videos, sport promo, fashion videos, modern slideshow, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Available in 4K resolution.
Urban Media Slideshow Original theme video
Urban Media Slideshow
Edit
By Balalaika
20s
25
49
14
Urban Media Slideshow features a minimalistic urban design with simple text animations. It contains 19 media placeholders, 28 text placeholders, and 1 logo placeholder. You can use it to display your photos and video clips. Available in 4K.
Dynamic Urban Media Slideshow Original theme video
Dynamic Urban Media Slideshow
Edit
By Balalaika
20s
25
43
14
Dynamic Urban Media Slideshow is a presentation fit for high street shops and trendsetter brands. Filled with smooth, stylish text and media animations, this is a template with 17 media placeholders, 24 editable text layers, and 1 logo for branding. It's perfect for lifestyle videos, sport promos, fashion commercials, event slideshows, sports announcements, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotions.
Urban Fashion Promo Theme 1 theme video
Urban Fashion Promo
Edit
By any_motion
21s
24
18
14
Urban Hip Hop is a cool-looking template with a stylish design, modern text animations, and dynamic transitioning effects. It contains 8 media and 8 texts.
