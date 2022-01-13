Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Intro - Original - Poster image

Urban Intro

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 16 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Title sequence
Urban
Logo animation
Grunge
6.2Kexports
rating
Amp up your content with a fast urban opener built for bold storytelling. This energetic montage blends gritty textures, analog grain and glitch accents with punchy titles and split-screen panels. Showcase your photos or clips in a rhythmic slideshow and cap it off with a clean, centered logo reveal. The design features strong typography, stylish overlays and modern transitions that fit promos, presentations and channel branding. Easily customize colors, fonts, media and text to match your visual identity and deliver a dynamic, street-smart look in seconds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us