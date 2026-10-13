Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Warrior Blade Lyrics - Neon Blade - Poster image

Bladechant Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Cyberpunk
Music
3D motion graphics
Glow
32exports
rating
Turn your track into a cinematic, cyberpunk lyric video. This audio‑reactive 3D template maps crisp, customizable lyrics along a glowing blade set in a neon city. Epic slashes create high‑impact diagonal transitions, with glitch accents and atmospheric fog for added intensity. Adjust fonts, sizing, line breaks, colors and beat sensitivity to fit any genre. Add your logo to brand the experience from the start. Perfect for singles, remixes and album rollouts, it delivers clear readability, bold visuals and unforgettable style—all synced to your music.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us