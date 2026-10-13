Bladechant Lyrics

Turn your track into a cinematic, cyberpunk lyric video. This audio‑reactive 3D template maps crisp, customizable lyrics along a glowing blade set in a neon city. Epic slashes create high‑impact diagonal transitions, with glitch accents and atmospheric fog for added intensity. Adjust fonts, sizing, line breaks, colors and beat sensitivity to fit any genre. Add your logo to brand the experience from the start. Perfect for singles, remixes and album rollouts, it delivers clear readability, bold visuals and unforgettable style—all synced to your music.