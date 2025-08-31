39 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
7videos
1image
8texts
1font
1audio
Transport your audience on a visual journey with the sophistication of the Clean Slideshow template. With smooth transitions and minimalist design, this video template weaves your images, videos, and text into an elegant narrative. Ideal for portfolios, professional presentations, and promotions, it allows full customization from fonts to colors, ensuring your story is told with clarity and style.
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of Artstyle