Razor Shift

Bring punchy scene changes to your stream or edits with a sleek neon stinger transition. This alpha-transparent overlay starts and ends fully clear, expands to a full-screen wipe to hide your cut, and exits with energetic diagonal motion. Tweak direction, in/out styles, colors, and timing to match your brand. Subtle particle accents and a luminous core give it a modern, high-tech feel while staying clean and minimal. Perfect for livestreams, highlights, and promo edits that need fast, polished transitions without fuss.