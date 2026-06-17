Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tournament Pack - Transitions - Original - Poster image

Razor Shift

00:15 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Glow
Diagonal wipe
Light slash
27exports
rating
Bring punchy scene changes to your stream or edits with a sleek neon stinger transition. This alpha-transparent overlay starts and ends fully clear, expands to a full-screen wipe to hide your cut, and exits with energetic diagonal motion. Tweak direction, in/out styles, colors, and timing to match your brand. Subtle particle accents and a luminous core give it a modern, high-tech feel while staying clean and minimal. Perfect for livestreams, highlights, and promo edits that need fast, polished transitions without fuss.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us