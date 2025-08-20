Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Vintage Frames

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
15-30s
Landscape
History
Book
Frame
Paper
Holidays
Grungy
Cinematic
Full HD
More details
Dark Photo Gallery - Original - Poster image
Artstyle profile image
Created by Artstyle
8exports
28 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
11videos
1image
1audio
Create a visual narrative that speaks volumes with our Vintage Frames slideshow template. Your memories and stories come alive against a backdrop of dark vintage elements as each photo appears as if pinned on a rustic board. With a dramatic metal texture logo reveal, this template is perfect for those who want to leave a lasting impression with a touch of nostalgia. Customize with your own images, videos, logo, and colors to showcase your content in high-definition glory.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Artstyle
Day House Reveal Original theme video
Day House Reveal
Edit
By oasisfx
15s
2
3
8
Present your brand's foundation in every build with this Day House Reveal template. Watch as a delicate dance of lights sketches a house, symbolizing the creation of something substantial and lasting. Fully customizable with your logo, colors, and tagline, our template lends itself to housing experts, lifestyle brands, or institutions that cherish growth and security.
Liquid Glass UI Element 4 Original theme video
Liquid Glass UI Element 4
Edit
By kalinichev
15s
1
6
14
Bring sleek sophistication to your video projects with the Liquid Glass UI Element, featuring a modern glass interface that elevates your visuals. Animate your content with customizable images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to captivate your audience. Perfect for presentations or social media, it’s designed to blend seamlessly into any editing project.
Liquid Glass UI Element 6 Original theme video
Liquid Glass UI Element 6
Edit
By kalinichev
15s
1
13
15
Bring sleek sophistication to your video projects with the Liquid Glass UI Element, featuring a modern glass interface that elevates your visuals. Animate your content with customizable images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to captivate your audience. Perfect for presentations or social media, it’s designed to blend seamlessly into any editing project.
Liquid Glass UI Element 5 Original theme video
Liquid Glass UI Element 5
Edit
By kalinichev
15s
1
6
13
Bring sleek sophistication to your video projects with the Liquid Glass UI Element, featuring a modern glass interface that elevates your visuals. Animate your content with customizable images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to captivate your audience. Perfect for presentations or social media, it’s designed to blend seamlessly into any editing project.
Liquid Glass UI Element 3 Original theme video
Liquid Glass UI Element 3
Edit
By kalinichev
15s
1
7
13
Bring sleek sophistication to your video projects with the Liquid Glass UI Element, featuring a modern glass interface that elevates your visuals. Animate your content with customizable images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to captivate your audience. Perfect for presentations or social media, it’s designed to blend seamlessly into any editing project.
Liquid Glass UI Element 2 Original theme video
Liquid Glass UI Element 2
Edit
By kalinichev
15s
1
9
16
Bring sleek sophistication to your video projects with the Liquid Glass UI Element, featuring a modern glass interface that elevates your visuals. Animate your content with customizable images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to captivate your audience. Perfect for presentations or social media, it’s designed to blend seamlessly into any editing project.
Liquid Glass UI Element 1 Original theme video
Liquid Glass UI Element 1
Edit
By kalinichev
15s
1
7
13
Bring sleek sophistication to your video projects with the Liquid Glass UI Element, featuring a modern glass interface that elevates your visuals. Animate your content with customizable images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to captivate your audience. Perfect for presentations or social media, it’s designed to blend seamlessly into any editing project.
Memories Gallery 7 Original theme video
Memories Gallery 7
Edit
By themediastock
25s
21
28
8
Transform your narrative into a picturesque journey with this clean, minimalistic Memories Gallery template. Its mesmerizing collage of images, embellished with dreamy light leaks and cinematic angles, captivates and connects with viewers. Customize the visuals, text, fonts, and colors to craft a unique story. Perfect for any display, your presentation will resonate deeply with your audience.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us