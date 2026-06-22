Youtube intro for cooking channel
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GTA Electric Boardwalk - Vertical - Your Logo Colors - Poster image

GTA Neon Sign - Vertical

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Electricity
Gaming
17exports
rating
Supercharge your branding with a vertical neon logo intro set against a cinematic sunset pier. Animated lightning traces your mark with bold glow, while atmospheric particles and city silhouettes add drama. Ideal for gaming channels, social stories, and fast openers or stingers. Easily customize the logo, headline text, fonts, and color styling to match your identity. The energetic motion and high-contrast night look ensure instant impact and strong recall. Use it to kick off streams, announce content drops, or close videos with a powerful call to action.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us