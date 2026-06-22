GTA Neon Sign - Vertical

Supercharge your branding with a vertical neon logo intro set against a cinematic sunset pier. Animated lightning traces your mark with bold glow, while atmospheric particles and city silhouettes add drama. Ideal for gaming channels, social stories, and fast openers or stingers. Easily customize the logo, headline text, fonts, and color styling to match your identity. The energetic motion and high-contrast night look ensure instant impact and strong recall. Use it to kick off streams, announce content drops, or close videos with a powerful call to action.