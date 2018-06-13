Audio Sampler

Bring your music to life with an audio-reactive drum pad visualizer. A realistic 3D sampler sits on a wooden desk while pads glow to the beat and a compact screen shows activity. Customize pad and button colors, adjust responsiveness, and add your track title. The animation scales to the full length of your song, making it ideal for releases, beat tapes, DJ mixes, or channel uploads. Clean, modern, and eye-catching, it’s a perfect way to showcase music across social feeds and streaming platforms.