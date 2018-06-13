Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Audio Sampler - Original - Poster image

Audio Sampler

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 song · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Photorealistic
3D motion graphics
Drum pad
3.2Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with an audio-reactive drum pad visualizer. A realistic 3D sampler sits on a wooden desk while pads glow to the beat and a compact screen shows activity. Customize pad and button colors, adjust responsiveness, and add your track title. The animation scales to the full length of your song, making it ideal for releases, beat tapes, DJ mixes, or channel uploads. Clean, modern, and eye-catching, it’s a perfect way to showcase music across social feeds and streaming platforms.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us