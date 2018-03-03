Quick and Clean shapes

Build a crisp, minimal logo intro in seconds. This clean, geometric animation assembles small shapes into a bold central mark, adds a subtle glossy sweep, and finishes with a tagline. Designed for professional branding, it’s perfect for intros and outros where clarity and impact matter. Easily customize colors, shape styling, logo, and typography to match your brand. The seamless motion, centered layout, and refined accents deliver a polished identity reveal that fits any modern channel or presentation.