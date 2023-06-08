Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Brushstroke Delight - Original - Poster image

Brushstroke Delight

00:29 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Painterly
Brush strokes
Promo
Paint reveal
1.1Kexports
rating
Bring your visuals to life with a modern brushstroke slideshow. Painted swipes reveal your media and headlines with elegant, atmospheric motion. Soft light leaks, subtle particles, and gradient tints add depth and cohesion across scenes. Ideal for intros, promos, and title-driven stories, this template blends painterly texture with clean, minimal typography. Easily replace media, edit titles, adjust colors and tints, and finish with a polished logo end card. Elevate branding, portfolios, and campaigns with smooth, fluid transitions and a refined creative aesthetic.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us