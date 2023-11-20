Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Chic Intro Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Chic Intro Slideshow

00:34 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 25 videos · 1 image · 25 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Stomp style
Slideshow
Promo
Bold
Intro
6.4Kexports
rating
Launch your content with a stylish, high‑energy opener. This modern promo slideshow blends stomp‑style pacing, bold typography, tinted media panels, and sleek grid compositions to keep viewers engaged. Seamless slice and line wipes, sliding panels, stacked text, and letterbox framing elevate your visuals, while the sequence builds to a clean logo finish. Ideal for teasers, reels, showreels, and social promotions, it’s easy to tailor with editable fonts, colors, and multiple text and media placeholders to match any brand.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us