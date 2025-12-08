Try for free
Christmas Countdown Charm

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
15-30s
4K
Landscape
Winter
Christmas
Holidays
2D Motion Graphics
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Day X of the Christmas Countdown - Original - Poster image
Balalaika profile image
Created by Balalaika
21exports
19 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
30videos
10texts
1font
1audio
Countdown to Christmas with elegance! The Christmas Countdown Charm template turns your December memories into a mesmerizing visual story. From festive photos to personal greetings, craft a warm, enchanting slideshow that exudes holiday spirit. Customize fonts, colors, and more to create a daily delight for your audience. This video is perfect for sharing moments that make the season bright on any platform.
Themes (4)
