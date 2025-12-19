28 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
15videos
1image
12texts
3fonts
1audio
Step into a seamless narrative with this sleek Clean Frames Showcase template. Crafted to spotlight your photos and videos, it merges clean lines and modern typography for a compelling visual journey. Tailor it with property images, lifestyle videos, and key texts to forge an impactful opener that's prime for real estate promo, listings, or social buzz. Plug in your content and steal the show.
Themes (6)
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of Balalaika