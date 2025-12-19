Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Clean Frames Showcase

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
4K
Landscape
Frame
Simple
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Clean Frames Showcase - Original - Poster image
Balalaika profile image
Created by Balalaika
32exports
28 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
15videos
1image
12texts
3fonts
1audio
Step into a seamless narrative with this sleek Clean Frames Showcase template. Crafted to spotlight your photos and videos, it merges clean lines and modern typography for a compelling visual journey. Tailor it with property images, lifestyle videos, and key texts to forge an impactful opener that's prime for real estate promo, listings, or social buzz. Plug in your content and steal the show.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (6)
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of Balalaika
Original
Original
Edit
Night Mode
Night Mode
Edit
Total Black
Total Black
Edit
Invert Mode
Invert Mode
Edit
Blue Sky
Blue Sky
Edit
Green Up
Green Up
Edit
