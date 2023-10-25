Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Conference Slides - Original - Poster image

Conference Slides

00:46 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 24 videos · 3 images · 60 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Event promo
Minimal
Bold
5.4Kexports
rating
Create a polished conference or corporate event promo with bold titles, vibrant gradients and a fast, modern slideshow flow. This template blends clean typography, sliding color panels, and mosaic grids to spotlight speakers, venues, sessions, or highlights. Flexible text, media, and logo scenes help you feature sponsors and calls-to-action with ease. Ideal for professional branding, recap videos, or announcements, it delivers an energetic, editorial look that stands out across platforms while staying minimal and elegant.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us