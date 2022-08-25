Countdown Media Opener

Kick off your video with an epic 10–0 countdown. This energetic opener features bold center numerals, a clean four‑panel grid for your media, and cinematic touches like light leaks, film grain, and drifting dust. Seamless flips and slides keep the pace fast while duotone tints unify your look. Perfect for events, streams, product drops, or channel intros—just drop in your clips and edit the titles. Create anticipation and launch your content with style.