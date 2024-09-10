en
Dynamic Multiframe Opener

Templates
Video Ads
15-30s
4K
Landscape
Frame
Stomp
Fast
Simple
Music
Gaming
Created by Balalaika
Created by Balalaika
12exports
24 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
39videos
1image
14texts
1font
1audio
Bring your vision to life with a dynamic burst of energy using our Multiframe Opener. Perfect for a variety of content, including sports highlights, fashion launches, and even film trailers. With customizable text, media placeholders, and logo integration, creating a vibrant intro for your presentations and slideshows is a walk in the park. Dive into editing easily and create videos that pop with professionalism and enthusiasm.
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of Balalaika
Original
Original
Edit
Fashion Mood
Fashion Mood
Edit
Banana Style
Banana Style
Edit
Light Mode
Light Mode
Edit
Green Grass
Green Grass
Edit
