Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Stylish Urban Media Opener Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Stylish Urban Media Opener Slideshow

00:22 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 24 videos · 1 image · 41 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Urban
Promo
Stomp style
Grunge
1.8Kexports
rating
Build a high‑impact urban opener with kinetic typography, grunge overlays, and bold stacked titles. This energetic stomp‑style promo blends graffiti textures, grid lines, and letterbox bars with split‑screen and grid layouts. Swap in your photos or videos, edit headlines and accent text, and refine the duotone palette to match your branding. Subtle dust and film grain add grit, while a clean logo scene wraps the sequence. Ideal for teasers, promos, showreels, and channel openers where pace and attitude matter.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
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Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Backgrounds
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YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
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