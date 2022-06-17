Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Urban Trendy Media Opener Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Urban Trendy Media Opener Slideshow

00:21 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 21 images · 34 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Slideshow
Grunge
Intro
9.5Kexports
rating
Kick off your content with a gritty, fast-paced opener built for modern brands. This template blends kinetic typography, grunge textures, dust, scratches and glitch accents with bold duotone styling. Swap in your photos or videos, edit punchy headlines across multiple scenes, and finish with a clean logo reveal. Perfect for intros, teasers, showreels, lifestyle, sports or fashion promos. Designed for quick customization and maximum impact, this stomp-style slideshow delivers high-energy visuals that grab attention and keep viewers engaged.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us