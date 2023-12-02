Fashion Media Opener

Craft a sleek fashion promo with a modern editorial look. This template blends clean grids, elegant serif titles and smooth, shape-based reveals to showcase your visuals with style. Ideal for fashion brands, lookbooks, showreels and social campaigns, it features multiple scenes, refined compositions and a tasteful monochrome palette that lets your media shine. Swap imagery, edit headlines and finish with a polished logo end card. Whether you’re launching a collection or presenting a portfolio, this minimal slideshow makes your content feel premium.