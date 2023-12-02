Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fashion Media Opener - Original - Poster image

Fashion Media Opener

00:40 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 18 videos · 1 image · 36 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Elegant
Promo
Editorial
Slideshow
258exports
rating
Craft a sleek fashion promo with a modern editorial look. This template blends clean grids, elegant serif titles and smooth, shape-based reveals to showcase your visuals with style. Ideal for fashion brands, lookbooks, showreels and social campaigns, it features multiple scenes, refined compositions and a tasteful monochrome palette that lets your media shine. Swap imagery, edit headlines and finish with a polished logo end card. Whether you’re launching a collection or presenting a portfolio, this minimal slideshow makes your content feel premium.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us