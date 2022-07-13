Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Impressive History War Timeline. Epidemic Timeline. - Original - Poster image

Impressive History War Timeline. Epidemic Timeline.

01:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 41 images · 28 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Timeline
Documentary
Grunge
Historical
7.5Kexports
rating
Craft compelling history timelines with a cinematic, documentary feel. This template blends grunge textures, analog scanlines, cartographic maps and subtle particles to frame your story. Build scenes with headline banners, supporting paragraphs and grid-based image panels. A sweeping scan line guides reveals for a suspenseful, polished flow. Perfect for chronicles, event retrospectives and educational recaps, it’s easy to customize with your own photos, text and fonts. Dial in colors, light leaks and vignette to match your brand or theme, then export a cohesive, professional slideshow that engages viewers from start to finish.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us