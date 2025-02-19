en
English
en
Laptop Promo View

Templates
/
Mockups
1m+
4K
Landscape
Laptop & Computer
Devices
Screen
Website
Laptop Promo View
00:00/01:05
Balalaika profile image
Created by Balalaika
57exports
1 minute and 6 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
13videos
1image
18texts
1font
1audio
Showcase the elegance of your digital space with our professional Laptop Promo View template. This video frames your site in a modern laptop display, perfect for high-definition platforms. With extensive customization options, including your logo, choice of fonts, and color palette, you can create a spellbinding presentation that captures your website's essence. Suitable for any use, it's your turn to stand out in the digital crowd.
Themes (4)
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of Balalaika
Original
Original
Double Apple
Double Apple
Banana Style
Banana Style
Dark Mode
Dark Mode
