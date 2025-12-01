Try for free
Lightweight Luminous Opener

Templates
/
Video Ads
Created by Balalaika
19exports
19 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
13videos
1image
15texts
1font
1audio
Dive into a world where your images and text glow with potential in the Lightweight Luminous Opener template. Tailor-made for clean corporate reels, dynamic event teasers, or social media sizzlers, your content will bask in a bright and modern ambiance. Customize colors, fonts, and more to create a crisp design, ideal for any promo or YouTube intro. Your story deserves to be illuminated, and our template ensures it shines.
Themes (5)
