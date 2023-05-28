Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Luxurious Media Promo - Original - Poster image

Luxurious Media Promo

00:27 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 18 videos · 1 image · 37 texts · 5 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Minimal
Elegant
Circle shape
166exports
rating
Elevate your brand with a refined promo slideshow that blends minimal design, elegant typography, and striking geometric shapes. This modern template presents your visuals in smooth, two‑column and split‑screen layouts using circles, arcs, and rounded frames. Customize abundant text fields for headlines and descriptions, swap in photos or videos, and finish with a polished logo scene. Ideal for corporate branding, product highlights, agency reels, and portfolios, it pairs clean motion with a luxurious vibe. Tailor the color controls, fonts, and media to fit your identity and deliver a sophisticated, on‑brand presentation every time.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us