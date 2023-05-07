Modern Multiframe Opener

Showcase your brand or project with a sleek multiframe opener. This minimalist, geometric template blends a split-screen slideshow with bold headline cards and smooth, seamless transitions. Rounded rectangles, circles, and pill-shaped panels present your photos and videos in a modern grid, building pace toward a clean logo finish. Perfect for promos, product demos, reels, and event highlights, it’s fully customizable—swap media, adjust colors and fonts, and tailor messages fast. Deliver a polished, professional title sequence that’s vibrant, energetic, and ready to impress.