Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Multiframe Opener - Original - Poster image

Modern Multiframe Opener

00:56 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 27 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Slideshow
Geometric
Title sequence
875exports
rating
Showcase your brand or project with a sleek multiframe opener. This minimalist, geometric template blends a split-screen slideshow with bold headline cards and smooth, seamless transitions. Rounded rectangles, circles, and pill-shaped panels present your photos and videos in a modern grid, building pace toward a clean logo finish. Perfect for promos, product demos, reels, and event highlights, it’s fully customizable—swap media, adjust colors and fonts, and tailor messages fast. Deliver a polished, professional title sequence that’s vibrant, energetic, and ready to impress.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us