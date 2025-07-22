Try for free
Modern Story Show

Templates
/
Video Ads
30-60s
4K
Landscape
Distortion
Grid
Glitch
Flare
Modern
Music
More details
Fashion Trendy Media Opener - Original - Poster image
Balalaika profile image
Created by Balalaika
17exports
37 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
20videos
1image
18texts
3fonts
1audio
Embrace the power of storytelling with our immersive Trendy Modern Story Show template. With stylish glitch effects, each image and video connects, weaving a cohesive tale, enhanced by light leaks for an unforgettable visual impact. This video template captivates across every platform, from YouTube to presentations, ending with a personalized logo reveal. Customize the colors, fonts, and text to make it uniquely yours.
Edit
