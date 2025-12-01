26 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
31videos
1image
5texts
1font
1audio
Bring your story to life with Multiana - Multiframe Media Opener. This dynamic slideshow template captivates from the very first frame, transforming your visuals into a bold, modern narrative. Customize with your photos, videos, and text to create an engaging opener for any platform. Ideal for promos and portfolios, your content will shine with this template's clean design and smooth transitions.
