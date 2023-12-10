Multiframe Christmas Slideshow

Share your holiday memories with a festive Christmas and New Year slideshow. This elegant winter design arranges your photos in a beautiful diamond-grid mosaic, framed by frosted edges, gentle snowfall and soft light-leak gradients. Smooth, cozy motion and refined typography keep the focus on your story, perfect for family greetings, seasonal recaps or social posts. Easily customize titles and colors to match your holiday palette, drop in your photos, and export a polished greeting in minutes.