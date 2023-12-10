Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Multiframe Christmas Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Multiframe Christmas Slideshow

00:48 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 20 videos · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Festive
Christmas
Winter
Snow
351exports
rating
Share your holiday memories with a festive Christmas and New Year slideshow. This elegant winter design arranges your photos in a beautiful diamond-grid mosaic, framed by frosted edges, gentle snowfall and soft light-leak gradients. Smooth, cozy motion and refined typography keep the focus on your story, perfect for family greetings, seasonal recaps or social posts. Easily customize titles and colors to match your holiday palette, drop in your photos, and export a polished greeting in minutes.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
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Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
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YouTube Overlays
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
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