Multiframe Opener
00:23 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 1 image · 23 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
18.5Kexports
Introduce your content with a clean multiframe opener built from bold titles and polished card layouts. This minimal, flat design uses smooth slide transitions, grid and split-screen arrangements, and a refined color palette to showcase your media with clarity. It works perfectly for intros, promos, slideshows, and title sequences, and finishes with a neat logo reveal. Customize fonts, colors, and media to match your brand and let the streamlined layout guide viewers through your message with professional impact.
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