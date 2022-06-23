Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Multiframe Urban Glitch Media Opener - Original - Poster image

Multiframe Urban Glitch Media Opener

00:36 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 41 videos · 1 image · 21 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Glitch
Title sequence
Urban
Glitch artifacts
2.5Kexports
rating
Bring gritty energy to your message with a modern urban glitch promo. This multiframe opener blends kinetic typography, grid layouts, and split-screen media with analog film grain, scratches, and bold red tints. Glitch wipes and staggered motion keep the pace fast, while a clean end card lands your logo. Perfect for promos, intros, showreels, fashion, sports, and lifestyle edits. Easily customize text, media, colors, and fonts to match your brand and export in crisp 4K.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
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YouTube Overlays
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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