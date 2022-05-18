Multiframe Urban Media Opener

Launch your content with a high-energy, urban-styled opener. This template blends kinetic typography, multiframe grids, film grain and subtle glitches for a gritty, modern feel. Bold headlines, sliding panels and stacked text keep viewers engaged, while a clean closing logo seals the brand message. Great for promos, intros, showreels, fashion, lifestyle or channel branding. Swap in your media and colors to craft a distinctive, on-trend slideshow with fast transitions and editorial rhythm—no advanced skills required.