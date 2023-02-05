Multiscreen Media Opener Slideshow

Build a high-energy opener with a modern, multiscreen aesthetic. This stomp-style promo slideshow blends split-screen grids, bold kinetic titles, sliding panels, and rich light leaks for instant impact. Drop in your photos and video clips, edit the nine headlines, and finish on a clean logo scene. Perfect for brand promos, events, sports, fashion, or travel reels, it delivers fast pacing and stylish transitions without complex setup. Make it your own with easy color controls for backgrounds, particles, and overlays, plus full control over fonts. Create a head-turning teaser or intro in minutes.