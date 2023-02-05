Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Multiscreen Media Opener Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Multiscreen Media Opener Slideshow

00:23 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 25 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 6 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Slideshow
Bold
Energetic
17Kexports
rating
Build a high-energy opener with a modern, multiscreen aesthetic. This stomp-style promo slideshow blends split-screen grids, bold kinetic titles, sliding panels, and rich light leaks for instant impact. Drop in your photos and video clips, edit the nine headlines, and finish on a clean logo scene. Perfect for brand promos, events, sports, fashion, or travel reels, it delivers fast pacing and stylish transitions without complex setup. Make it your own with easy color controls for backgrounds, particles, and overlays, plus full control over fonts. Create a head-turning teaser or intro in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us