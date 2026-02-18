Youtube intro for cooking channel
Neumo Launch - Original - Poster image

Neumo Launch

00:29 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 25 videos · 1 image · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Mockup
App Promo
Device mockup
Minimal
56exports
rating
Promote your mobile app with a clean, modern video featuring sleek smartphone mockups, bold headline breaks, and smooth 3D motion. This minimal, neumorphic design keeps focus on your UI while energetic slide-ins and rotations add momentum. Ideal for technology brands, startups, and product launches, it includes interstitial title scenes, a hero device reveal, and a polished logo finish. Fully customizable colors, fonts, media, and pacing let you tailor the story to your features. Create a professional app promo that looks premium and converts—fast.
Balalaika profile image
Balalaika
Themes (6)
