Online Video Conference Promo
00:16 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 25 videos · 1 image · 40 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
11.7Kexports
Launch your online event with a fast, modern promo. This template blends energetic typography, bold title bars, and light-leak accents with media-driven grid sequences to spotlight speakers, sessions, and sponsors. Smooth slides, circular wipes, and staggered builds keep momentum high, while a clean final card showcases your brand. Ideal for conferences, summits, workshops, and corporate announcements, it’s easy to customize with your media and messaging for professional results across channels.
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