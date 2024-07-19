en
Paper Cuts Slideshow

Templates
/
Video Ads
Balalaika profile image
Created by Balalaika
34exports
16 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
14videos
1image
8texts
1font
1audio
Transform your content into a captivating visual story with our Paper Cuts Slideshow. This horizontal template blends your photos and clips with trendy paper transitions for a seamless narrative flow. Perfect for presentations and marketing, with full customization of logo, text, fonts, and colors. Create and publish effortlessly a masterpiece that holds your audience spellbound.
Edit
Themes (5)
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of Balalaika
Original
Original
Edit
Dark Mode
Dark Mode
Edit
Purple Mood
Purple Mood
Edit
Banana Style
Banana Style
Edit
Green Grass
Green Grass
Edit
