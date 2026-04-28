Prism Split

Showcase your story with a dynamic split-screen media opener. This clean, minimal and geometric slideshow arranges photos or videos into stylish rounded panels, wedges and mosaics that slide, slice and build with rhythm. Light-leak overlays and dotted accents add polish without stealing focus from your content. Use it for promos, intros, reels or highlight reels ending on a crisp logo screen. Make fast edits, swap in your own media and brand colors, and export a professional video that feels modern, energetic and elegant.