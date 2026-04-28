Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Split Art Multiframe Media Opener - Original - Poster image

Prism Split

00:29 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 20 videos · 1 image · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Minimal
Rounded rectangle
Geometric
15exports
rating
Showcase your story with a dynamic split-screen media opener. This clean, minimal and geometric slideshow arranges photos or videos into stylish rounded panels, wedges and mosaics that slide, slice and build with rhythm. Light-leak overlays and dotted accents add polish without stealing focus from your content. Use it for promos, intros, reels or highlight reels ending on a crisp logo screen. Make fast edits, swap in your own media and brand colors, and export a professional video that feels modern, energetic and elegant.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us