Retro VHS Opener

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
4K
Landscape
Tape
80s
Stomp
Distortion
Fast
Retro
Retro VHS Opener - Original - Poster image
Balalaika profile image
Created by Balalaika
35exports
21 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
14videos
1image
20texts
3fonts
1audio
Invoke the nostalgia of the VHS era with our Retro VHS Opener slideshow template, designed for the creator looking to blend the old-school with the contemporary. Incorporate your unique images, video clips, and text into this dynamic media opener, all while playing with fonts and color schemes to make it your own. Ready to be showcased in the clarity of 4K, this template ensures your content stands out on all platforms.
Themes (5)
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of Balalaika
Original
Original
Green Grass
Green Grass
Purple Mood
Purple Mood
Deep Ocean
Deep Ocean
Orange Juice
Orange Juice
