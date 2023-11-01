Romantic Wedding Memories

Turn your favorite moments into a romantic wedding slideshow. This elegant template stacks polaroid-style photo cards on a clean white backdrop, accented with soft light leaks and pastel tints. Smooth, gentle motion and refined typography create a dreamy, timeless feel. Customize every scene with your photos, short captions, and soundtrack, then fine‑tune background, frame, and light‑leak colors to match your palette. Perfect for weddings, engagements, anniversaries, and heartfelt stories, it presents memories as a beautiful scrapbook-inspired photo album.