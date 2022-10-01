Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stylish Dynamic Media Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Stylish Dynamic Media Slideshow

00:18 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 17 videos · 18 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Stomp style
Promo
Grunge
Glitch
8Kexports
rating
Make your brand pop with a high-energy slideshow built for modern promos, ads, and teasers. This stomp style template mixes bold typography, gritty concrete textures, paint swashes, and glitch accents to create a powerful urban vibe. Populate 17 media placeholders to tell your story with fast cuts, stacked text, sliding panels, and dot-grid details. The tritone black–white–red palette and kinetic type keep attention locked from frame one. Ideal for fashion, fitness, products and more—just swap your media and headlines to launch a standout promo in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us