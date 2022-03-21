Trendy Dynamic Media Opener Slideshow Template

Create eye-catching promos with a fast, modern opener built for impact. This dynamic slideshow features energetic slide transitions, light leaks, split-screen bands, geometric diamond wipes and bold, kinetic titles, finishing with a clean logo reveal. Easily swap your photos or clips, edit headlines, and fine-tune tints and accents to match your brand. Perfect for fashion, sports, events, reels and social media campaigns when you need a stylish opener that grabs attention instantly.