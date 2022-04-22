Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Trendy Dynamic Urban Media Opener Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Trendy Dynamic Urban Media Opener Slideshow

00:22 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 21 images · 33 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Bold
Intro
Slideshow
18.5Kexports
rating
Bring gritty, modern energy to your brand with a fast, urban stomp opener. This dynamic slideshow blends kinetic typography, warped grids, caution-style stripes, glitch cuts, film grain and dust for a bold, high-contrast look. Replace media and headlines to build punchy sequences that peak with a clean logo end card. Ideal for promos, intros, reels and social ads across fashion, lifestyle, events and more. Designed for speed, clarity and impact—no advanced skills needed. Tweak colors and tints to match your palette and let the rhythmic edits keep viewers hooked.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us